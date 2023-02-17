In existence for over a century now, the modest wireless witnessed the birth of crucial innovations in the field of entertainment and telecommunications – the turntable, hi-fi sound system and the cassette tape recorder. And it has outlived them all, including the resilient Eveready PM 9 and PM 10 batteries.
All you needed to recharge them was a hot, sunny day and a corrugated iron or asbestos roof – the original solar panels long before the age of blackouts.
Phillips, Tempest, Panasonic and Telefunken were among the popular FM radio brands. Durable and reliable. After all these years radio continues to inspire dreams among billions while providing the world with new heroes and heroines behind the mike.
For me, growing up under while rule, radio was also a platform that I used to undermine apartheid.
This I did by occasionally switching the dial to white stations like Radio South Africa and Springbok Radio for various shows including the hit parade. And that’s where I discovered gems such as Radio Gaga by Freddy Mercury and Queen, in my considered opinion the ultimate paean to the wireless in song.
“My only friend through teenage nights…/And everything I had to know…/I heard it on my radio…/You had your time, you had the power…/You’ve yet to have your finest hour…”
In days of Eveready PM 9, radio was the theatre of the mind
Football, politics and music were bound together by the 'wireless'
The older generation used to refer to it as a wireless, a puzzling factor to my young mind given the amount of wires that contributed to its make-up.
Some called it FM, short for frequency modulation, according to those in the know although I’m still trying to figure out what on earth it means.
Anyway, World Radio Day, which was celebrated on Monday, evokes fond memories of a bygone era when the humble transistor radio ruled the airwaves – a golden age of broadcasting and a time that produced some of the most colourful and effervescent personalities that ever sat behind the mike.
In my book, the broadcasters were the original celebrities in contemporary times, the first superstars in popular culture.
In their hands, the gift for storytelling and the thirst for lending an ear in oral folklore took a new dimension in the medium of broadcasting. It gave us legendary announcers in the form of narrators, commentators, newsreaders, actors, comedians and disc jockeys. With their impassioned voices they confirmed that radio was indeed “a theatre of the mind” by transporting their audiences to all sorts of exotic destinations thanks to the power of imagination.
This observation evokes fond memories of epic ring clashes and exciting football derbies made famous by sports commentators such as Thetha Masombuka, Zama Zebulon “ZZ” Masondo, Moloko Pagel Kgaswe, Champ Metse Ramohoebo, Dumile Mateza and in recent years, James Shikwambane and Aaron “Shado” Mbonani.
Whether the action was at Orlando Stadium, Balfour Park, Sisa Dukashe, Berea Park, Princess Magogo, Kings Park, Lynville, KwaMhlanga, Hartleyvale or Springs Indoor Arena, those commentators could take you to those venues and make you to feel the carnival atmosphere on the soccer grandstands or boxing ringside.
On Sunday afternoons in townships and villages, it was customary for soccer fanatics to watch amateur games at local football grounds, while listening to match commentaries of their favourite professional clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates from their beloved portable stereos.
Such was the allure of radio. And who can forget the magic of radio dramas known among its audiences as stori?
Those were artistic masterpieces that also confirmed that radio is indeed the theatre of the mind. It’s good to know that even with the advent of TV dramas and soapies, the radio drama genre is still very much alive and commands popular attention.
Initially intended as an ideological tool to foster a subservient acceptance for the status quo among the African masses, it somewhat failed to achieve this noble goal.
On the contrary, radio inspired dreamers among the oppressed to dream big and imagine a better world, a world of peace and justice. Freedom fighters saw in it a useful ally in the propaganda war against the apartheid regime.
Some people used to wake up in the witching hours of the morning to listen to Radio Freedom – “the voice of the liberation movement broadcasting from Lusaka, Zambia”. This was a channel of ANC guerrilla fighters who gave their listeners hope for a better and fair SA.
