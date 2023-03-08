×

Radio 2000 award winner Bongani Mtolo resigns

Co-host of The Take Off does not reveal his future plans

08 March 2023 - 16:36
Radio 2000’s popular breakfast show host Bongani Mtolo is leaving the station after 2 years.
Radio 2000's popular breakfast show host Bongani Mtolo is leaving the station after 2 years.
Image: Supplied

Radio 2000 breakfast show host Bongani Mtolo is leaving the station after two years. 

Mtolo, who joined Radio 2000 from East Coast Radio in April 2020, announced his departure on Wednesday afternoon.

He hosted The Take Off with Nonala Tose and Lonwabo Nkohla from 6am to 9am daily. Mtolo who was broadcasting the show from Durban did not reveal where he was heading to as he leaves Radio 2000, one of SA's fastest growing stations. 

In his statement, Mtolo said: “This will be my last month on the show. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you to the team Nala and Lonwabo and Thabo, Dineo and Aviwe. We did amazing things together and we were voted as the best breakfast show in the country back-to-back at the Liberty Awards. Even now we still rule. The show is now making money and we attracted advertising. But one thing that I am most proud of is that we had fun. And to the 2 million Gang, thank you for rocking with me.” 

Mtolo had also won an award with his afternoon drive show on East Coast Radio. He won best afternoon drive presenter (commercial) for two consecutive years. He started his career at East Coast Radio doing volunteer work and learning the technical side of radio. It took long for him to be put him on air because he had no radio experience.

This is a developing story, SABC comment will be added as soon as the public broadcaster comments. 

Radio 2000 rising star Bongani Mtolo ‘not fixated on awards’

Breakfast show host beats odds, nominated for another accolade.
S Mag
5 months ago

‘It’s never easy wrapping a show’ -Mandla N on ‘DiepCity’ coming to an end

"To the cast and crew, thank you for believing in this dream and bringing it to life with us."
Entertainment
1 day ago

Mo Flava bids farewell to Metro FM after 8 years

Moeti "Mo Flava" Tsiki is set to bid farewell to Metro FM listeners after eight years with the station, and TV could come calling for the star.
Entertainment
5 days ago

