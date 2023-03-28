Actors Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to return to Generations: The Legacy on SABC1.
The soapie announced on Monday morning that the two, who were part of the initial production Generations and were also part of the sequel before they left, were set to return in April. Ferguson plays the role of Karabo Moroka and Seiphemo plays Tau Mogale.
The soapie said in its statement: “Generations is proud to welcome two beloved guest performers in the month of April. Viewers will no doubt be delighted by the appearance of Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale who will grace our screens once more in their historic roles.
“Viewers can expect all the class, charm and poise that these two have brought to the roles of Tau and Karabo. It promises to be an epic month with the drama of the show demanding the intervention of two important characters. As part of the larger Generations: The Legacy family, we can assure viewers that this is by no means the last or the least that we’ll see of the two.”
Meanwhile, in April e.tv will introduce a new drama series, Nikiwe, which is produced by Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu. It will take over the slot of Durban Gen. Nikiwe is about a tale of what it means to be “hood rich” following the lives of the Radebe family and witnessing the rise and fall of a family empire based in the surroundings of Diepkloof Extension, Pimville and Orlando in Soweto.
The e.tv executive producer, Mark Madai, said: “Exciting times are ahead of us, as a channel we fell in love with this story concept because it also follows the lives of the youth; we’ve explored all possible dilemmas that this market would go through and translated them to screen ... giving viewers a product they’ll resonate with night in, night out.”
Gumede said about the show: “We’re pulling all stops with this show, splitting shoots between studio and location, this will result in nonstop and back-to-back dramatic scenes for the audience.”
Ferguson, Seiphemo return to Generations: The Legacy
Also new is a drama about rich family in kasi
Image: Oupa Bopape
Actors Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to return to Generations: The Legacy on SABC1.
The soapie announced on Monday morning that the two, who were part of the initial production Generations and were also part of the sequel before they left, were set to return in April. Ferguson plays the role of Karabo Moroka and Seiphemo plays Tau Mogale.
The soapie said in its statement: “Generations is proud to welcome two beloved guest performers in the month of April. Viewers will no doubt be delighted by the appearance of Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale who will grace our screens once more in their historic roles.
“Viewers can expect all the class, charm and poise that these two have brought to the roles of Tau and Karabo. It promises to be an epic month with the drama of the show demanding the intervention of two important characters. As part of the larger Generations: The Legacy family, we can assure viewers that this is by no means the last or the least that we’ll see of the two.”
Meanwhile, in April e.tv will introduce a new drama series, Nikiwe, which is produced by Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu. It will take over the slot of Durban Gen. Nikiwe is about a tale of what it means to be “hood rich” following the lives of the Radebe family and witnessing the rise and fall of a family empire based in the surroundings of Diepkloof Extension, Pimville and Orlando in Soweto.
The e.tv executive producer, Mark Madai, said: “Exciting times are ahead of us, as a channel we fell in love with this story concept because it also follows the lives of the youth; we’ve explored all possible dilemmas that this market would go through and translated them to screen ... giving viewers a product they’ll resonate with night in, night out.”
Gumede said about the show: “We’re pulling all stops with this show, splitting shoots between studio and location, this will result in nonstop and back-to-back dramatic scenes for the audience.”
Connie Ferguson’s third act
Generations: The Legacy's Six Nyamane defied her mom's wishes to follow academia
Uzalo still leads the pack in terms of TV viewership numbers in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos