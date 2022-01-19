Entertainment

Nimrod Nkosi joins SABC telenovela The Estate

His character was introduced to the viewers on Monday as a leader, founder and pastor at Lighthouse of the Blessed Redeemers Church

19 January 2022 - 09:09

Seasoned actor and talk show host Nimrod Nkosi has joined SABC3 telenovela The Estate.

Nkosi, of Jam Alley fame, portrays the role of sex pest pastor Papa Moses Zwane, famously known by his congregants as Papa M. His character was introduced to the viewers on Monday as a leader, founder and pastor at Lighthouse of the Blessed Redeemers Church. Papa M arrives in the community with his right-hand lady, Precious, who organises girls for him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town