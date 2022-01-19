Nimrod Nkosi joins SABC telenovela The Estate

His character was introduced to the viewers on Monday as a leader, founder and pastor at Lighthouse of the Blessed Redeemers Church

Seasoned actor and talk show host Nimrod Nkosi has joined SABC3 telenovela The Estate.



Nkosi, of Jam Alley fame, portrays the role of sex pest pastor Papa Moses Zwane, famously known by his congregants as Papa M. His character was introduced to the viewers on Monday as a leader, founder and pastor at Lighthouse of the Blessed Redeemers Church. Papa M arrives in the community with his right-hand lady, Precious, who organises girls for him...