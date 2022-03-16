Kubeka embraces role of dementia sufferer in film

Celebrated actress and musician Abigail Kubeka feels overwhelmed by mixed motions after her film, The Deal, was screened in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday.



The Generations: The Legacy actress is proud to have been watched by hundreds of people who attended the annual Global Creative Brain Week Festival that started on March 12 and ends on Wednesday. The Deal, which tackles issues of gender-based violence and mental health, is directed by choreographer and creative Paul Modjadji...