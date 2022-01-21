Palesa Madisakwane makes comeback to the small screen

Cameo role on The Estate extended

Actor and businesswoman Palesa Madisakwane is an unforgettable face on SA TV. After two decades of roles in television drama productions and presenting stints, a career which started when she was 16, Madisakwane is plotting a major acting comeback.



The actor born in Rockville, Soweto, has acted in TV shows such as Generations: The Legacy, Ashes to Ashes, Gazlam and Isibaya, also explored her talents as a presenter and as news anchor and producer on ANN7. ..