Duo surprised to be Bester's lover's business partners
Landlord denies that Dr Nandi’s business operated from her premises
By Noxolo Sibiya and Mpho Koka - 28 March 2023 - 07:00
Two Johannesburg women were shocked yesterday to discover that they were listed as business partners of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, fugitive Thabo Bester’s girlfriend.
Businesswomen Lucille Gumbi and Phumzile Pega told Sowetan that although they were previously friends with Magudumana, they never went into business with her...
Duo surprised to be Bester's lover's business partners
Landlord denies that Dr Nandi’s business operated from her premises
Two Johannesburg women were shocked yesterday to discover that they were listed as business partners of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, fugitive Thabo Bester’s girlfriend.
Businesswomen Lucille Gumbi and Phumzile Pega told Sowetan that although they were previously friends with Magudumana, they never went into business with her...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos