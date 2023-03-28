×

South Africa

Duo surprised to be Bester's lover's business partners

Landlord denies that Dr Nandi’s business operated from her premises

By Noxolo Sibiya and Mpho Koka - 28 March 2023 - 07:00

Two Johannesburg women were shocked yesterday to discover that they were listed as business partners of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, fugitive Thabo Bester’s girlfriend.

Businesswomen Lucille Gumbi and Phumzile Pega told Sowetan that although they were previously friends with Magudumana, they never went into business with her...

