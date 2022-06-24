'Transitioning from soapie to film humbled me, allowed me to see life outside the box'

Dabula said the role of Solomon helped him to learn and observe himself from a different view than the role of Gadaffi, which he played quite well. “With the role of Bra Sol, I was kind of finding my running legs, seeing that I was coming from a soapie to now shooting a film,” Dabula said.

“That experience humbled me and allowed me to see life outside the box. Luckily for me, I managed to nail the character. To have shot the film at my lowest emotional state of mind and for me to have been able to take that big leap showed me how in control I am of my life… of my career.

"Imagine shooting a film like Collision, then next accepting a gig that pays R5k. I came from earning a monthly salary to auditioning for roles. It’s been an emotional period in my life but I have no way but to forge ahead.”

“As scary as it might have been to let go of a job that sustained my livelihood in order for me to explore new avenues in the acting industry, I can safely look back and feel proud that I succeeded. That phase in my life showed me to trust the process and that everything will be okay."

The 45-year-old is no stranger to the streaming service. He previously starred in Netflix's first African original series Queen Sono, alongside Pearl Thusi. To date, the role he has enjoyed playing the most has been Tau in neo-western thriller Five Fingers For Marseilles. He starred opposite Hamilton Dhlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Kenneth Nkosi and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha.

His fun-yet-biggest-career highlight remains his steamy sex scene with Thusi in Queen Sono. “I’m obviously very professional… I don’t react during love scenes because my body doesn’t function that way, I’m mainly focused on the scene we’re performing, so Pearl was safe on that one," Dabula said.

“But I must say, I used the opportunity to teach every young man how to be comfortable during a steamy session with a beautiful lady."