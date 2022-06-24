'Transitioning from soapie to film humbled me, allowed me to see life outside the box'
Vuyo Dabula opens up about exit from 'Generations: The Legacy', being on 'Collision'
Vuyo Dabula admits that leaving daily drama Generations: The Legacy last year was not all roses, describing it as both emotionally and financially draining.
According to the actor, he left the role that made him a household name after failure to agree with producers of the SABC 1 soapie over the terms of his contract renewal. Dabula portrayed the show's villain Gadaffi since 2014.
"For a long time, we [actors] had accepted that the soapie world was the shape of the South African industry. The fact that certain people believe that this industry should be led by soapies was something that won't factor in my life... I felt that I needed to be respected," Dabula said.
"However, after back-and-forth with regards to my contract, I decided to let go and grow somewhere else because at the end of the day what matters is where the camera is at."
Dabula has bounced back with a leading role in the new Netflix film Collision opposite Bonko Khoza, Siphesihle Vazi and Mpho Sebeng.
The crime-thriller film, which was shot in winter last year, is currently third on Netflix’s global stats, a rating Dabula sees as reassurance that his acting skills are on par with international standards.
Dabula said the role of Solomon helped him to learn and observe himself from a different view than the role of Gadaffi, which he played quite well. “With the role of Bra Sol, I was kind of finding my running legs, seeing that I was coming from a soapie to now shooting a film,” Dabula said.
“That experience humbled me and allowed me to see life outside the box. Luckily for me, I managed to nail the character. To have shot the film at my lowest emotional state of mind and for me to have been able to take that big leap showed me how in control I am of my life… of my career.
"Imagine shooting a film like Collision, then next accepting a gig that pays R5k. I came from earning a monthly salary to auditioning for roles. It’s been an emotional period in my life but I have no way but to forge ahead.”
“As scary as it might have been to let go of a job that sustained my livelihood in order for me to explore new avenues in the acting industry, I can safely look back and feel proud that I succeeded. That phase in my life showed me to trust the process and that everything will be okay."
The 45-year-old is no stranger to the streaming service. He previously starred in Netflix's first African original series Queen Sono, alongside Pearl Thusi. To date, the role he has enjoyed playing the most has been Tau in neo-western thriller Five Fingers For Marseilles. He starred opposite Hamilton Dhlamini, Mduduzi Mabaso, Kenneth Nkosi and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha.
His fun-yet-biggest-career highlight remains his steamy sex scene with Thusi in Queen Sono. “I’m obviously very professional… I don’t react during love scenes because my body doesn’t function that way, I’m mainly focused on the scene we’re performing, so Pearl was safe on that one," Dabula said.
“But I must say, I used the opportunity to teach every young man how to be comfortable during a steamy session with a beautiful lady."
