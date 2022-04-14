Refiloe Madumo promises more drama in new season of Side Dish
Three women become deadly killers overnight
Actress and content producer Refiloe Madumo always brings something special to any production.
Madumo, who is best known for her role as Palesa Mooki-Letswalo in Scandal!, has grown and evolved in the past 15 years. Born in Taung, North West, the writer, 33, is part of the new season of Side Dish which airs on SABC1 on Sundays at 8pm...
