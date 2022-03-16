Gaisang K Noge steps into new role as Naledi in The Wife

House of Zwide starlet Gaisang K Noge has scored the coveted role of Naledi in The Wife – Qhawe Zulu’s (Kwenzo Ngcobo) love interest.

Noge, who last week made a return to the e.tv daily drama as vixen Mampho, is set to start filming her scenes with the hit Showmax series today.

Sowetan has confirmed that Qhawe and Naledi’s love story will be the central plot for the third season of The Wife set to premiere later this year.

The female leads in each season of the show are inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels – Hlomu The Wife (Mbalenhle Mavimbela), Zandile The Resolute (Khanyi Mbau) and Naledi His Love (Noge).

“Today is my first day on set but I’ve obviously interacted with Kwenzo and the chemistry is there,” said Noge.

“He's very kind and has been very helpful in assisting me with anything Naledi and Qhawe related. We both care about the story and are looking forward to telling it. So it’s been fun.