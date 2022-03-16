Gaisang K Noge steps into new role as Naledi in The Wife
Noge plays the role of Naledi– Qhawe Zulu’s (Kwenzo Ngcobo) love interest
House of Zwide starlet Gaisang K Noge has scored the coveted role of Naledi in The Wife – Qhawe Zulu’s (Kwenzo Ngcobo) love interest.
Noge, who last week made a return to the e.tv daily drama as vixen Mampho, is set to start filming her scenes with the hit Showmax series today.
Sowetan has confirmed that Qhawe and Naledi’s love story will be the central plot for the third season of The Wife set to premiere later this year.
The female leads in each season of the show are inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novels – Hlomu The Wife (Mbalenhle Mavimbela), Zandile The Resolute (Khanyi Mbau) and Naledi His Love (Noge).
“Today is my first day on set but I’ve obviously interacted with Kwenzo and the chemistry is there,” said Noge.
“He's very kind and has been very helpful in assisting me with anything Naledi and Qhawe related. We both care about the story and are looking forward to telling it. So it’s been fun.
“…I don't think I've ever been so nervous casting before; I guess it was because I just loved Naledi so much. She’s sweet and loving but she’s also reactive. Some people call it crazy but I think it’s passion. She expresses her love and isn’t afraid to give you her heart.”
Naledi in the storyline portrays a doctor, who falls for Qhawe’s good charms. Much like Hlomu in the first season, she will soon discover falling in love with one of the Zulu brothers comes with a lot of baggage.
“I'm stepping into this role that already exists and people love so much. It's scary," said Noge.
“There is a level of pressure because the performers in this story are brilliant, and people love this story so much, so you don't want to let them down.
“But the advantage of playing Naledi is that, even in the actual story, she just joined the world out of nowhere. She's an outsider; she has no relations. So I use that energy to my advantage.”
