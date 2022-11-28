Hope Mbhele has had a winning year

Hope Mbhele stans Solange, raps along to Kendrick Lamar, and hypes up Musa Keys.

I quietly observe this when the high-spirited supernova rocks up for her shoot in funky orange-hued braids that match her bubbly disposition.

Her requested music playlist while modelling new season collections from top South African designers is a further induction into her world.

Her charisma does the talking in each look she slips into — whether it’s transforming into a celestial goddess in David Tlale, a gothic hellcat in sculptural Black Coffee, or a Victorian ingénue in Amanda Laird Cherry.

Before having a heart-to-heart with Mbhele, three things hit me like a ray of sunshine. Firstly, Mbhele blossoms like a bright sunflower while music plays — no wonder she found a career in radio.

She’s the biggest Solange fan and sings along to almost her entire catalogue. “I’m channelling Solange,” she says in-between outfit changes. That’s if she’s not spitting out lyrics for K-Dot’s Humble. “I'm so f*cken’ sick and tired of the Photoshop, show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor,” she raps and dives into the camera.

Secondly, Mbhele mentions that she has severe stomach ulcers when offered Chicken Licken hot wings for lunch. And, weirdly, she doesn’t like chocolate — this becomes apparent when she asks for a plain rather than a chocolate croissant. Mbhele digresses before I get a chance to interrogate her about this (I mean, who doesn’t like chocolate?).

Lastly, she prefers sneakers to heels, any day. She makes this confession after begging the stylist to take off the towering platforms she models immediately after the camera stops flashing. “I wear heels to red-carpet events and that’s it. I’m a sneaker girl,” she says.