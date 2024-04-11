SPOTLIGHT | Winehouse biopic; a new 'Civil War' in the US; Ghostbusters fight the freeze

This week’s episode features an Amy Winehouse biopic, a dystopian action film from acclaimed screenwriter-director Alex Garland, and the return of the iconic Ghostbusters to the big screen.

At cinemas and on IMAX is Civil War, a film which has as its point of departure the eruption of a new internal war in America. It follows a team of military-embedded journalists racing to reach Washington DC ahead of rebel factions descending on the White House, and which focuses on exposing the inhumanity of war. This visceral film stars some of Hollywood’s best including Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Wagner Moura and more.

Look out for presenter Collette Prince’s interview with the director and some of the cast in this week’s episode. An intense and thrilling cinema experience.

Back to Black, out in cinemas, explores the intricate layers of the life and extraordinary talent of the late singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse. Titled after the final groundbreaking studio album she recorded, the film follows her early rise to fame, her unapologetic approach to life and her tumultuous, tragic love story. The film is a celebration of her talent, wit and honesty against the backdrop of the vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home, while capturing her personal struggles amid global fame. It stars Marisa Abela as Amy and Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the old and the new Ghostbusters come together in the fifth instalment of this popular franchise, on at cinemas and in IMAX. The Spengler family discover an ancient artefact that unleashes an evil force, promising a new ice age. Together the teams must save the world. The film stars the legendary Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, as well as McKenna Grace, Emily Alyn Lind, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd.

Streaming on Netflix from this week is Smart Casuals, a new local romantic drama set in the City of Gold and featuring a variety of people in various stages of love, or the lack thereof. It navigates the condition called romance, people’s sexual desires and breaks down the misconceptions of a journey to find a partner with the right fit of a partner. Director Zwo Farisani (Muvango, Fong Kong Pasta, Made in Africa) creates another authentic original film exploring the most universal of human connections. The film stars Anga Makubalo, Angela Sithole and Terrence Ngwila.