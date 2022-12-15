×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Living

KZN is much more than lazy days on the beach

Try a little adventure via walking trails, ziplining or fishing

15 December 2022 - 09:49
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

Don’t limit your domestic travel options this festive season. There is so much to explore and celebrate in SA.

Lonely Planet recently announced its top 30 destinations to visit in 2023, and SA features in the top five as a destination to experience memorable and diverse cuisine. And the publication has a lot to say about KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom