Culture

Stoan, Motsoaledi Setumo to add different spice to The Wife finale

A shift in the storyline for the new season will see the show extending from the Joburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West

01 September 2022 - 10:27
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Motsoaledi Setumo is the next actor to join The Wife.
Image: Wadinepe

Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate, former The Queen star Motsoaledi Setumo in her comeback role and Scandal! actor Mathews Rantsoma are the newest addition to The Wife’s third and final season.

The hit Showmax series's last season is set to premiere in November after filming started this week.

The streaming platform has also confirmed the return of fan-favourites Zikhona Sodlaka, Khanyi Mbau, Mondli Makhoba, Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Linda Majola, whom were all rumoured to not be returning to the new season. 

As previously reported, Bonko Khoza is the only original cast member not returning with Wiseman Mncube replacing him as Mqhele.

The upcoming season will be premised around star-crossed lovers doctor Naledi Montsho (Gaisang K Noge) and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe (Kwenzo Ngcobo).

“With Naledi missing and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now front page news, the third and final season of The Wife is going to be explosive,” teased head writer Busisiwe Ntintili.

Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate will strut his acting skills on The Wife.
Image: Supplied.

“The Zulu brothers may have finally met their match in Naledi’s family.” 

A shift in the storyline for the new season will see the show extending from the Joburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West.

Veteran actor Sello Motloung will join the show as Naledi’s father Kgosi. Seate will portray Sefako, billed as Qhawe’s rival for Naledi. Setumo, who hasn’t seen much screen-time since departing The Queen, has been cast as Naledi’s sister Tshidi.

Rantsoma, nominated for a SA Film and Television Award (Safta) this weekend, will play the character of Tsietsi. Not much details have been revealed about the character.

Sipho Ndlovu (Sambulo), Thulane Shange (Mqoqi) and Swelihle Luthuli (Ntsika) will get more screen time. Ncebakazi Pilingane renowned for playing villainous Eva in DiepCity has been cast as Xoli, a love interest for Sambulo. Actor Terrence Ngwila will slip into character as Detective Baloyi.

actor Mathews Rantsoma joins the third season of The Wife.
Image: Supplied.

