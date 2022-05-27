Legends of tomorrow: Gaisang K Noge

Since nothing says youthquake like Euphoria, we have handpicked five cultural disruptors and “legends of tomorrow” who channel characters from the hit TV series.

Gaisang K Noge, 26, The Wife and House of Zwide actor:

What do you think is your superpower?

I can make people happy. I know how to make people smile and feel warm inside. I bring peace to people — I’m actually a light to many.

What makes you a legend of tomorrow?

I own my craft and put my heart on my sleeve whenever I am on screen. I believe that will be admired and applauded in the near future.

What makes you a cultural disruptor in your industry?

I’m enchanting and resilient.

What three things have you learnt about yourself thus far in the acting industry?

That I’m a fighter, even in my silence. I’m a good discerner of people’s energies, and can look at the positives despite the chaos that might be happening.

How have you reacted to the backlash about being cast as Naledi in The Wife?

I won’t lie, the comments are quite hurtful. People can’t look past the character that they expected me to be or look like in terms of my body. Growing up, I went through a difficult journey — I was the chubby girl who was just cute.

Take us through that journey?

In tertiary I lost all the weight, but people who knew me would always throw “skinny” comments at me. Now I’m on TV playing a role people don’t think I fit into because I’m not fat enough. It makes me quite sad, because no matter what you do, you can never satisfy people in how you look.

What’s that one thing we don’t know about you?

My father is Dosto Noge. He’s best known for being a television presenter on SABC1’s Selimathunzi. He’s such a warm dad and a huge motivation seeing that I’ve also embarked on an entertainment career, just like him.