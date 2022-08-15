Bonko Khoza exits role of Mqhele Zulu on The Wife

Actor Bonko Khoza has exited his much-loved character of Mqhele Zulu ahead of the anticipated third season of hit television series The Wife.
Production company Stained Glass confirmed on Monday that Khoza had departed the Showmax show. The show is currently casting a new replacement for the role that earned Khoza a nomination at this year's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Khoza played Mqhele in the first two seasons that were inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling book Naledi His Love.
“We know fans are going to find it hard to let go of their picture of Mqhele as Bonko, just as they found it hard, when he was first cast, to let go of the bug-eyed Mqhele they had pictured from the book,” said series producer Kamogelo Aphane.
“But The Wife has shown that when you go looking for new talent in South Africa, you find it. So we encourage the 5am club to open up their hearts to the next Mqhele, and help us continue to open up the industry.”
Earlier this year, the role also scored him a nomination at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’s Choice Award.
“Having had the privilege to play Mqhele Zulu for two seasons, I realise I’ve taken the character as far as I can,” said Khoza.
“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season.
“It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season 3.”
The show mainly focuses on different couples each season and the next season will debut in November, headlined by Gaisang K Noge in a leading role as Dr Naledi Montsho falling in love with Qhawe Zulu (Kwenzo Ngcobo).
