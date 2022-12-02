Ching ching money tree

It’s been 25 years since the very first social-media platform allowed people to connect on the web.

The internet has since become so accessible that billions of people go online to share their thoughts, memories, and talents, becoming a powerful tool to create new ventures and avenues for millions.

From fashion influencers to changemakers, we look at social media stars who have raked in the dough.

Bafana Mthembu

Instagram: @eezynkabi

Twitter: @eezynkabi

TikTok: @bafanamthembu3

Bursting onto the scene with swagger for days, Bafana Mthembu has become a fave among fashion lovers thanks to his videos focused on Zulu-inspired style with his take on the inkabi style of high-waisted pants, traditional sandals, and even top-notch perfumes.

Success after going viral: Business will always come when brands feel that they’re aligned to aesthetics; more than anything, brands want to partner with people who represent their values.

Mistakes to avoid: I don’t think influencers are making any mistakes; people need content. There will always be someone who is happy to see your work on the feed. Keeping it real with your audience is what matters. Grow with them and understand them.

How to stand out: Be different and authentic. When you go on YouTube you will find different makeup artists; they all speak to an audience that understands them. Imagine a makeup artist speaking in Tsotsi taal — the delivery will be something new if it hasn’t been done yet.





Masa Diamond