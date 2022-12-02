Ching ching money tree
Six content creators who made sure that every like, click, view, comment, and share turned into cash in 2022
It’s been 25 years since the very first social-media platform allowed people to connect on the web.
The internet has since become so accessible that billions of people go online to share their thoughts, memories, and talents, becoming a powerful tool to create new ventures and avenues for millions.
From fashion influencers to changemakers, we look at social media stars who have raked in the dough.
Bafana Mthembu
Instagram: @eezynkabi
Twitter: @eezynkabi
TikTok: @bafanamthembu3
Bursting onto the scene with swagger for days, Bafana Mthembu has become a fave among fashion lovers thanks to his videos focused on Zulu-inspired style with his take on the inkabi style of high-waisted pants, traditional sandals, and even top-notch perfumes.
Success after going viral: Business will always come when brands feel that they’re aligned to aesthetics; more than anything, brands want to partner with people who represent their values.
Mistakes to avoid: I don’t think influencers are making any mistakes; people need content. There will always be someone who is happy to see your work on the feed. Keeping it real with your audience is what matters. Grow with them and understand them.
How to stand out: Be different and authentic. When you go on YouTube you will find different makeup artists; they all speak to an audience that understands them. Imagine a makeup artist speaking in Tsotsi taal — the delivery will be something new if it hasn’t been done yet.
Masa Diamond
Instagram: @masadiamond
Twitter: @MasaDiamond_
TikTok: @masadiamond__
Taking on the world of beauty, fashion, and travel, Masa Diamond has amassed a strong following on her platforms, which celebrate the luxe side of life. The finance expert drops the numbers and picks up the likes in various brand collaborations where she speaks out about her experiences as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in campaigns celebrating inclusivity.
Success after going viral: It’s no longer about having a perfectly curated feed with stunning pictures. People want some value. They want to feel that, by engaging with your content, they are part of the community you are building and see the value that it adds to their lives.
Mistakes to avoid: It’s easy to get swallowed up by trends. It’s important that your point of view always shines through when you are incorporating trends, without erasing what you are about.
How to stand out: No one can ever do you as well, as perfectly and as authentically as you can. Always stay true to who you are. There are a lot of things that will not be in your control when you are online — the algorithm changes, people’s tastes change all the time — and you need to stick to who you truly are.
Atlegang Songo
Instagram: @papi.nicetingz
Twitter: @papi_nicetingz
TikTok: @papi.nicetingz
Skits have taken over the world of social media, with countless novices and pros coming up with hilarious situational clips. Atlegang Songo, an aspiring actor best known as Papi Nicetingz, has taken to social media to craft his own viral lead roles.
Success after going viral: Have a plan, be smart, and be strategic. Don’t rely only on hype, because it comes and goes. It doesn’t mean you are going to be a success or have a long reign.
Mistakes to avoid: Picking a trend and making it your identity. A trend is a trend for a reason, so you don’t have to jump on something other people are doing and act as though it’s part of who you are. Don’t force-feed people your content, allow them to come and watch your videos or content. This will help people follow you for a long time. Being in people’s faces can annoy them.
How to stand out: Give yourself time. Find your niche and what is unique about you. If you are already doing something that is being done by other people, try to find a way that makes you different. Don’t be scared to come up with something new, as long as you aren’t offensive.
Khensani Mohlatlole
Instagram: @okbaddiek
Twitter: @glitterdaiquiri
YouTube: Khensani Mohlatlole
While others promote mass consumption, Khensani Mohlatlole has taken a different beat. Fusing her passion for fashion with her analytical approach to the media, she leads the pack in terms of her comprehensive analysis of the local and international fashion scene.
Success after going viral: I wouldn’t really consider myself having gone viral, but I would say the main thing is to capitalise while the iron is hot. It’s a great time to figure out what people respond well to, to experiment more and to present your ideas to other people, collaborators or brands that can invest in you.
Mistakes to avoid: One of the biggest mistakes is being too concerned with numbers and metrics. People should be more concerned with stuff that you like, and that is your goal. What you are aiming for is to create something that speaks to people. If you are constantly chasing numbers and metrics, you’re just going to reach a point where you’re not getting the things you want, because online algorithms are so tricky.
How to stand out: A lot of people say it’s really good to niche down by finding the thing in which you really are an expert and you can become the go-to person in that field, but I think the best way to stand out is to be consistent. Make sure you are always making the experience for your viewers.
Khanyisa Madubula
Instagram: @khanyisa_unfiltered
Twitter: @khanyisa_MAD
TikTok: @khanyisa_unfiltered
While most content creators look to social media as a way to turn a profit, for Khanyisa Madubula — best known as Khanyisa Unfiltered — it was a place to escape the dark depths of their mind.
Battling depression while unemployment as a result of the pandemic, they took to Twitter to make others laugh. Today, they are laughing all the way to the bank as one of the leading skit stars on multiple platforms with videos that poke fun at authentically SA situations.
Success after going viral: It’s always nice to feel validated, especially by the people consuming your content. But what often makes you go viral is believing in yourself and being consistent.
Mistakes to avoid: I never dilute my content. I will turn down a deal that doesn’t align with my brand or my content. I never compromise my content in order to make money from it. People lose the plot because they dilute themselves just to make brands happy.
How to stand out: The content you do is created because there was a need and you saw a gap. Just because a lot of content creators are coming and doing similar content it doesn’t mean that they are trying to be like you. Just continue with what you are doing, believe in it, put money into what you do, and you will go far.
Khaya Mhleli
Instagram: @khayamhleli
Twitter: @khayamhl
TikTok: khayamhleli
The beauty industry has changed massively in the past few years, churning out a string of revolutionary trends and faces. Khaya Mhleli has become one of those faces changing the way we view who is allowed to wear makeup.
Success after going viral: Know your niche and the value of the service you provide. I shied away from being a makeup creator, but once I leaned into it, I was able to create something good for myself.
Mistakes to avoid: People focus too much on what other people are doing, trying to emulate what others are doing instead of being themselves. That’s what is special about my content, because I am this queer body and I have created something special and I don’t shy away from that. It’s also important to maintain a good relationship with collaborators and brands. You also need to submit content for them on time.
How to stand out: Just be yourself. I found that when I speak on TikTok, people really love those videos. I’m just a Black 21-year-old queer person living in SA and that’s my unique experience with people who share that unique experience. People really gravitate towards that.