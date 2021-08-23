Mom's presence pushes Mosehle to third spot in Poland

Thato Mosehle says seeing her mother Lesego sitting in the crowd while competing at the 12th Miss Supranational in Poland is what kept her pushing till top 3.

The 26-year-old medical doctor from Stilfontein in North West told Sowetan that together with Chanique Rabe from Namibia, who won the crown, they did it for Africa.

Mosehle was named Miss SA runner-up last year when Shudufhadzo Musiḓa won.

Her mother joined by CEO of the Miss SA organisation, Stephanie Weil, and creative director Werner Wessels, supported Mosehle as she represented the county on Saturday night in the Polish city of Nowy Sącz.

“I feel incredibly proud for placing second runner-up and the first time South Africa places that high. I’m proud of myself and what I gave done for my country,” Mosehle told Sowetan on Sunday as she was getting ready to travel back home.

“I’m very happy with my overall performance because we trained a lot with the Miss SA organisation to make sure I deal with certain insecurities I had with my walk, poses and energy.

“I focused on showing my personality on stage and what made it special was that I saw my mom, Werner and Stephanie sitting in the crowd. When I felt anxious and stressed out I looked at them, they will smile at me and wave.”

Weil added: “Thato shone on the international stage and we are incredibly proud of her and her achievement in making it to the top 3.”

Mosehle also congratulated Rabe for securing a win for Africa.