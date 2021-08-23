Career Focus | Chemical company puts safety first

What do bold bald heads have to do with cleaning chemicals? It’s simple, says Nontuthuzelo Zingitwa, who co-founded cleaning materials manufacturer Bold Bald Heads with Ratshibvumo Muhali Ndou: both founders are bald headed individuals, and both are bold.

Bold enough, in fact, to take on an established product category by introducing a new spin: chemical safety.

This was an issue that had bothered Nontuthuzelo and Muhali since their days working as public servants; Nontuthuzelo at the Department of Water Affairs and Muhali at the Department of Justice.

The two met when Muhali was trying to develop a linen and fabric spray. He was having trouble getting the chemical composition just right, and so Nontuthuzelo called on her background in chemistry to assist.

“We were both driven by the fact that most cleaning products available were of inferior quality,” she recalls.

Muhali, in particular, wanted to see these products done away with so that he could make a difference to the people in his home province of Limpopo.

“Most of the products in Limpopo’s shops hadn’t been tested, and people were often harmed by the damage they caused, but they weren’t offered compensation,” Nontuthuzelo points out. Worse still, they lacked the knowledge to make better choices.

The pair made it their mission to put safety first, supplying and distributing registered chemicals that are compliant with relevant regulations, and equipping consumers with product knowledge so that they could use chemicals safely.

Thus, when they left their jobs in civil service in 2016 to launch Bold Bald Heads, they made sure that every chemical range on offer not only complied with local and international standards, but were also certified kosher and halaal.

Nontuthuzelo explains that Bold Bald Heads primarily targets businesses in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, schools, mortuaries, restaurants, laundromats and auto car washes.

The company offers a full range of cleaning chemicals for bathrooms, kitchens and general housekeeping, automotive, and has recently introduced an environmentally friendly range.

Rather than leaving consumers to make a purchasing choice and then get on with cleaning, Nontuthuzelo and Muhali provide a full demonstration of each product, showing clients how to use them safely.