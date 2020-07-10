Medical doctors set sights on Miss SA title
Two medical doctors are always on their feet as they try to balance work as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic and chasing their dreams of becoming the next Miss SA.
Thato Mosehle and Karishma Ramdev are two of the Miss SA top 15 semifinalists.
As part of their work, both doctors have had the chance to work with Covid-19 patients and explained how this has impacted on their jobs.
"We are all so resilient despite the fact that the pressure has been increasing and that we have to manage our resources very tightly. I find that there is a sense of helplessness that tries to creep in, but the memories of those we have helped before, gives us hope," said Mosehle.
Ramdev said Covid-19 has seriously added to their workload due to the increase in patients to healthcare worker ratio.
"So many medical staff also have Covid-19 and have to rest at home, leaving those who don't have the virus trying to keep services afloat," she said.
With each of them being at different stages of their internships, Mosehle and Ramdev said their interest in medicine began at an early age.
"My passion for medicine started in grade 8 when we had a school project researching different career options," said Mosehle. "Medicine drew my attention and I became extremely interested in the human body, how it works, how things could go wrong and how to fix them.
"As a medical student, I realised how my natural ability to make others feel good after speaking with them helped me to heal the soul and not just the body," she said.
Sharing these sentiments, Ramdev said she has always wanted to help and heal people since she was a child.
"I always had an interest in the science behind our bodies and admired our family doctor. Furthermore, my older brother, who was born with a genetic abnormality, allowed me to grow up not only with compassion but with a keen interest in how we can improve the health of those who need it the most," she said.
Speaking of how she manages both medicine and the Miss SA Top 15 schedule, Mosehle said her support system has helped her juggle both these aspects of her life.
"I have a good support system from my department. Often, when unexpected tasks come up, my fellow colleagues help me out by covering where needed. My family is also very supportive. I find that if my spirit is strong then I can conquer anything, so I invest in time for prayer," she said.
Sharing her thoughts on why those interested in medicine are drawn to become Miss South Africa, Ramdev said that "...healthcare workers have similar qualities to that of a Miss South Africa, which is empathy, selflessness, compassion and hard work. The Miss South Africa platform allows us to reach further than just our communities and create an even bigger change."
Voting for the top 10 ends on July 16 at 11pm.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.