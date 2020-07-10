Medical doctors set sights on Miss SA title

Two medical doctors are always on their feet as they try to balance work as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic and chasing their dreams of becoming the next Miss SA.

Thato Mosehle and Karishma Ramdev are two of the Miss SA top 15 semifinalists.

As part of their work, both doctors have had the chance to work with Covid-19 patients and explained how this has impacted on their jobs.

"We are all so resilient despite the fact that the pressure has been increasing and that we have to manage our resources very tightly. I find that there is a sense of helplessness that tries to creep in, but the memories of those we have helped before, gives us hope," said Mosehle.

Ramdev said Covid-19 has seriously added to their workload due to the increase in patients to healthcare worker ratio.

"So many medical staff also have Covid-19 and have to rest at home, leaving those who don't have the virus trying to keep services afloat," she said.

With each of them being at different stages of their internships, Mosehle and Ramdev said their interest in medicine began at an early age.