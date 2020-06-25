Soweto lass Busisiwe Mmotla eyes Miss SA title

Former Miss Soweto Busisiwe Mmotla is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming Miss SA.

The 27-year-old teacher and fitness enthusiast from Emndeni township was last night named as one of the 15 semifinalists vying for the 2020 Miss SA title.

Mmotla won Miss Soweto in 2017 and USN Face of Fitness last year.

"I feel very proud of myself as this is another step closer to the title of my dreams. It is so unbelievable at the same time. I pinch myself every morning," Mmotla said.

"The journey is eye-opening because the Miss SA Organisation and the judges asked me about my dreams, desires and thoughts. This was very new to me as no-one has really looked at me and asked me about my dreams or how I will achieve them," she said.