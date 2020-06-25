Soweto lass Busisiwe Mmotla eyes Miss SA title
Former Miss Soweto Busisiwe Mmotla is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming Miss SA.
The 27-year-old teacher and fitness enthusiast from Emndeni township was last night named as one of the 15 semifinalists vying for the 2020 Miss SA title.
Mmotla won Miss Soweto in 2017 and USN Face of Fitness last year.
"I feel very proud of myself as this is another step closer to the title of my dreams. It is so unbelievable at the same time. I pinch myself every morning," Mmotla said.
"The journey is eye-opening because the Miss SA Organisation and the judges asked me about my dreams, desires and thoughts. This was very new to me as no-one has really looked at me and asked me about my dreams or how I will achieve them," she said.
Mmotla is one of the six semifinalists from Gauteng to make it to the top 15. The others are Lebogang Mahlangu from Soshanguve, Anazarde Omar from Crown Gardens, Olin-Shae De La Cruz from Bryanston, Chantelle Pretorius from Pretoria and Natasha Joubert from Centurion.
Eastern Cape, that produced last year's winner and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, is represented by two -Mthatha-born Aphelele Mbiyo and Melissa Nayimuli from Butterworth, who is entering the pageant for a third time.
Both women are 24.
"I entered in 2016 and 2018, and both times, I did not make it past the first judging round," Nayimuli said.
"Getting rejected was really disappointing, so coming back this year took a lot of courage. But I am so happy I took that brave step because here I am now, part of the top 15. This journey has been nothing short of amazing."
Free State, Limpopo and North West each have one semifinalist. They are Palesa Keswa, 23, from Sasolburg, Shudufhadzo Musida, 23, from Ha-Masia as well as 25-year-old medical doctor Thato Mosehle from Klerksdorp.
"I had already made my community proud by being part of the top 35, and now to be [in] top 15 is amazing! I'm here because it's simply my time," Mosehle said.
KZN semifinalists are Matsepo Sithole, 21, of Pietermaritzburg and Karishma Ramdev, 25, from Chatsworth and a medic at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital.
Western Cape also has two entrants - international model Jordan van der Vyver, 24, from Greenpoint and actress Savannah Schutzler, 24, from Rondebosch.
The top 10 finalists will be decided by the public through a voting system that opens today and closes on July 16.