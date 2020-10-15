Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi joins Miss SA judging panel

Actress and presenter Nomzamo Mbatha will be hosting the Miss SA pageant and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will be one of the judges, it has been announced.

Tunzi will be jetting back home next week as the pageant takes place on October 24 at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The reigning Miss Universe will be part of an all-women judging panel which includes Peggy-Sue Khumalo, Anele Mdoda and Leandie du Randt. A fifth judge is still to be revealed.

Tunzi, who was crowned Miss SA last year and then went on to win Miss Universe, says she was awed by the judging panel during her year of participation.

“I know what it is like first-hand to be in the job that these incredible women are applying for. I am excited to see how that experience will be of help in the judging panel. One woman’s life is about to change and I am a part of a panel that will make that happen. I am nervous but mostly humbled and excited by it.”

She went on to give some advice to the finalists: “I would say be bold and courageous, stay curious, informed and invest in continuous learning opportunities. Be hungry and when you get a shot take it! And remember your emotional, physical and mental well-being are inter-linked and all three are equally important.