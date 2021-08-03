Mosehle to take part in Miss Supranational
Designers make beauty queen feel special
Miss SA runner-up and medical doctor Thato Mosehle will jet off to Poland tomorrow where she will make history as the first South African to participate in the Miss Supranational pageant.
The 12th edition of Miss Supranational will staged on August 21 in the Polish city of Nowy Sącz and 2019 winner Anntonia Porsild, from Thailand, will crown her successor...
