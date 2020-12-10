Musida chooses to contest Miss World

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will not be following in Zozibini Tunzi’s footsteps by competing in the Miss Universe; she'll instead contest the Miss World.

Second runner-up Natasha Joubert will represent SA in the next Miss Universe.

Past South Africans to win Miss World are Rolene Strauss (2014), Anneline Kriel (1974) and Penelope Coelen (1958).

“I am so excited to be going to Miss World, particularly as it celebrates a milestone anniversary, and following in the footsteps of those who have gone before me,” Musida said.

“It is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to represent this country and have the words ‘Miss South Africa’ blazoned across my chest. I want to do South Africa proud!”

Last year Miss SA first runner-up Sasha-Lee Olivier represented the country in the Miss World pageant. The next Miss World, the 70th anniversary, is scheduled to take place in the second half of 2021. The reigning Miss World is Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.

Miss Universe has been postponed until next year. Before Tunzi in 2019, previous South African winners were Margaret Gardiner (1978) and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017).

For her part, Joubert expressed her joy about going to the Miss Universe contest.

“Never in a million years did I think a year back, as I watched our reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi being crowned, that I would be chosen as the woman to go and defend the title and show the world how strong, powerful, diverse and unique South African women are,” Joubert said.

“It’s been a lifelong dream that I get to live out and will forever be grateful to the Miss SA organisation for granting me this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I hope to make my country proud and show the rest of the world what South Africans are made of, just as all the women who came before me did .”

First runner-up Thato Mosehle will compete at the 12th Miss Supranational next year – the first time SA will participate in the pageant.

“I feel like I’m being given the privilege of holding the pen that will write the history for South African women in this competition,” Mosehle, a medical doctor from Klerksdorp, North West, said.

“The values that the Miss Supranational organisation have include being aspirational and inspirational while still being true to oneself which is the essence of who I am.

“I’m so excited to represent my country in Poland next year and I’m going to do my best to become the first person from this country to take the title.”