Stars come out to play at Nubian Music Festival

The picturesque Hartbeespoort Dam and the rugged beauty of the mountains around it made for a scenic setting this weekend as revellers attended the inaugural Nubian Music Festival.

Held at Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort in North West, it was a refreshing mix of entertainment and nature as some buck wandered freely among the fun seekers.

Some of the highlights of the concert included performances by legendary musicians Tsepo Tshola, Caiphus Semenya and Ringo Madlingozi.

Young blood was well represented by Wanda Baloyi, Brenda Mtambo, Femi Koya and Tumi Tladi.



