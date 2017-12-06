Bokone Bophirima ready for the Nubian Music festival
The Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort in Hartbeespoort Dam, North West will play host to some of SA’s hottest musicians on 16 December 2017.
Legendary artists such as Caiphus Semenya, Tsepo Tshola, Bhudaza and Ringo will be performing at the first Nubian Music festival to be held at the resort.
The hot line up also includes energetic crowd pleaser Selaelo Selota, songbirds Wanda Baloyi and Brenda Mtambo, as well as Nombulelo Maqetuka, Tumi Tladi and newcomer artist, Katlego (Cheche Lebogo).
The event is the brain child of Music Company Tmusicman and Mpho Mothupe who runs the Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort.
The organisers saw it as the perfect opportunity to celebrate Tmusicman’s 30th anniversary and showcase the area as a tourist destination.
‘What makes this a truly special festival is how we’d be playing at the feet of mother nature and the scenic Hartbeespoort Dam and the Magaliesberg mountain range adding to the ambiance of what promises to be a musical delight for the whole family including children from some of the country and the continent’s most accomplished artists. This promises to be a truly fun and memorable day for the entire family’ enthuses Tmusicman CEO, Peter Tladi
A big shout to all #NubianMusicFestival male performers who’ll be jamming with us come 16 December 2017. #MCM@Tumitladi @Selaelo_Selota @ndiyagodola the list is end less. pic.twitter.com/XxY0tctQkT— Nubian Music Fest (@nubianmusicfest) December 4, 2017
The resort offers different types of accommodation; such as caravan and camping facilities and chalets but by far the most interesting is the executive tents.
Guests are encouraged to book an overnight stay to experience camping with a bit of glamour.
The tents feature a queen size bed, an ensuite shower, a double sink and slate tile floors, they also have Aircon and a TV with Dstv installed. Definitely not what comes to mind when one thinks of camping.
Mothupe hopes that festival attendees will leave with a better impression of the North West and consider it as a holiday destination.
Tickets go for R300 at Computicket and R1750 for VIP access. Entry is free for children under the age of 12.