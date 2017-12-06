Bokone Bophirima ready for the Nubian Music festival

The Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort in Hartbeespoort Dam, North West will play host to some of SA’s hottest musicians on 16 December 2017.

Legendary artists such as Caiphus Semenya, Tsepo Tshola, Bhudaza and Ringo will be performing at the first Nubian Music festival to be held at the resort.

The hot line up also includes energetic crowd pleaser Selaelo Selota, songbirds Wanda Baloyi and Brenda Mtambo, as well as Nombulelo Maqetuka, Tumi Tladi and newcomer artist, Katlego (Cheche Lebogo).

The event is the brain child of Music Company Tmusicman and Mpho Mothupe who runs the Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort.

The organisers saw it as the perfect opportunity to celebrate Tmusicman’s 30th anniversary and showcase the area as a tourist destination.

‘What makes this a truly special festival is how we’d be playing at the feet of mother nature and the scenic Hartbeespoort Dam and the Magaliesberg mountain range adding to the ambiance of what promises to be a musical delight for the whole family including children from some of the country and the continent’s most accomplished artists. This promises to be a truly fun and memorable day for the entire family’ enthuses Tmusicman CEO, Peter Tladi