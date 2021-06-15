Entertainment

Imbewu cast re-enact iconic Sarafina scene

Led by Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead in Sarafina and in the film, the cast have created a dance challenge for the public to join in marking June 16.

In commemorating the 1976 Soweto youth uprisings, the cast of Imbewu – The Seed have re-enacted the iconic scenes of the Broadway hit musical Sarafina.

Led by Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead in Sarafina and in the film, the cast have created a dance challenge for the public to join in marking June 16. A one-minute video of the cast singing the theme song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow is already trending on social media...

