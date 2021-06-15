Imbewu cast re-enact iconic Sarafina scene
Led by Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead in Sarafina and in the film, the cast have created a dance challenge for the public to join in marking June 16.
In commemorating the 1976 Soweto youth uprisings, the cast of Imbewu – The Seed have re-enacted the iconic scenes of the Broadway hit musical Sarafina.
Led by Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead in Sarafina and in the film, the cast have created a dance challenge for the public to join in marking June 16. A one-minute video of the cast singing the theme song Freedom is Coming Tomorrow is already trending on social media...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.