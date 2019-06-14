Noxolo Dlamini puts TV allure on hold for theatre

After launching her name with hit musical Sarafina! in 2017, actress and musician Noxolo Dlamini is not rushing to launch her TV and film career.

Unlike her peers who will die to land a role in local soapies and dramas, Dlamini wants to build her theatre profile first. The sultry actress shot to fame when she landed the coveted role of Sarafina in Mbongeni Ngema's remake hit musical.

The role was made famous by legendary actress Leleti Khumalo, and it really launched Dlamini's career because the whole industry started to take note of her talent. Her convincing portrayal of Sarafina saw her land lucrative roles in The Lion King where she played the role of Nala. The 25-year-old toured the world with the Disney production.

"I'm not rushing to take television or film roles as yet because I still want to grow and make my mark in theatre . [But] I believe I will feature in television and film roles in due course," Dlamini says.

She says being exposed to international stage and working with different directors has contributed to her growth as an actress. After spending nine months overseas, Dlamini returned to SA because she wanted to explore more local opportunities.