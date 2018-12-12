Leleti Khumalo and Thembi Mtshali-Jones make a lovely combo

Shwa met her childhood heroines Leleti Khumalo, aka Sarafina, and Thembi Mtshali-Jones, loved for her role as Thoko in Sgudi 'Snaysi. They were super lovely. Mtshali-Jones was effortlessly chic in electric African print. Both ladies have teamed up in the e.tv telenovela Imbewu: The Seed.

Shwa is so happy that Leleti is no longer hiding behind makeup and embracing her vitiligo. She was makeup-free on the night and looked gorgeous. Such a

role model.