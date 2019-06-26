Director keeps Sarafina! as original as possible

Sarafina!, the sound of freedom musical which was first presented at The Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, in June 1987, remains an iconic symbol of South African history.

Originally written and directed by Mbongeni Ngema, he has since given the reins over to his brother Nhlanhla Ngema, who has breathed new life into the stage play.

Nhlanhla says as the new director he had to bring his own feel, but says the originality and the essence of the production hasn't been lost.

"I'm honoured to have been given the opportunity. I have always aspired to direct a big musical production and it's fantastic that my first big production is Sarafina!. I'm grateful to my brother for grooming me. The story remains the same, but there are new faces, new choreography, a whole range of technical enhancement in terms of sound, lights and the whole spectrum of the production," says Nhlanhla.

His history in theatre includes being involved as an actor since the beginning of Sarafina!. He played Stimela SaseZola in the original theatre production of Sarafina! as well as in the original production of The Lion King. He also directed Woza Albert in New York.

As to why the production needed a revamp, he says: "Sarafina! remains a story of hope and courage. The youth of today still face many challenges - from unemploy-

ment, drugs, etc.

"The youth must stand together and unite and face such challenges. They can learn from the class of '76 who changed the face of politics and brought change that led to the democracy we enjoy today."

Nhlanhla says when it comes to the cast, they have an abundance of talent.

Noxolo Dlamini, 25, was cast as the lead in 2017, the role originally played by revered Leleti Khumalo.