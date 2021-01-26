Old Mutual shows MacG the door over 'offensive' podcast

Media personality Macgyver Mukwevho, known as MacG, has lost a main sponsor of his YouTube series podcast following the latest episode which was slammed by the LGBTQI community for hateful transphobic comments.

In the episode of 'Podcast and Chill with MacG', Mukwevho and co-host Sol Phenduka are engaged in a discussion about public figures that allegedly dated trans women. Phenduka then uses the derogatory terms “shemales” and “woman with a di*k, as Mukwevho is visibly amused and both men laugh.

Top sponsor Old Mutual has since cut ties with the series, stating in a statement: “As a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, we have decided to terminate the relationship with MacG, with immediate effect.

“We distance ourselves from the harmful commentary against the LGBTQI community and humanity at large,” the statement continued.

“To say the least, MacG’s commentary was both ignorant and insensitive, clearly showing that much education needs to happen, especially in a country where people continue to be ostracized, killed, abused and raped for being who they are.”

Trans woman and activist Yaya Mavundla said she was more hurt than angry over their transphobic discussion.