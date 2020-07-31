VBS, in its old form, cannot be revived - Reserve Bank

The South African Reserve Bank has shot down suggestions to rescucitate the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank, saying the bank in its current form can't be revived.

The central bank made the announcement on Friday afternoon following calls from various quarters that the mutual bank, which was currently being liquidated, should be revived.

"The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has received a number of letters from parties interested in reviving VBS Mutual Bank. The SARB and the Prudential Authority (PA) have and will continue to engage with communities and other interested parties seeking to enter the financial sector," said the central bank in a media statatement.

VBS Mutual Bank was placed into liquidation by the High Court on 13 November 2018.

"This means that the collection on loans is continuing and assets are being sold to recover monies owed to depositors. The SARB has provided R261 million, covering over 97% of retail depositors who originally deposited with VBS Mutual Bank. To date, over 98% of deposit balances guaranteed by government have been claimed.