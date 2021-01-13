Santam defends its stance on business interruption claim settlements

Santam has come under fire for limiting its payment of business interruption claims to just three months of losses as a “full and final settlement” of claims.

Ryan Woolley, CEO of specialist public loss adjuster Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) - which represents scores of hotels and restaurants which had contagious diseases specified in their business interruption policies - called Santam’s decision “unconscionable”, given that many policyholders had indemnity periods of six, 12 and 18 months stipulated in their policies.

The indemnity period is the maximum number of months for which a policyholder can claim losses in a business interruption policy.

“The problem for Santam is that they have a judgment against them in the Ma-Afrika [high court] matter, which orders the insurer to pay for the full indemnity period of 18 months,” Woolley said.

“This should not be ignored. The only way for them to treat their customers fairly is to offer an interim payment of three months, and leave the balance to be dealt with after the appeal is heard by Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).