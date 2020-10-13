Gerry Elsdon on backlash over ‘homophobic’ comments: 'Lord, I stand on and by your word'

Media personality and pastor Gerry Elsdon (nee Rantseli) has broken her silence as Twitter users continue to lambast her for comments she made on Phat Joe's latest show, Cheeky Palate, that relate to the Bible's “stance” on homosexuality.

Gerry was criticised for comments that many interpreted as "homophobic" on the first episode of the 1Magic show when she voiced her opinion regarding what the Bible says about homosexuality, and her interpretation and application thereof.

The controversial show saw the host bring up the topic of homosexuality for his dinner guests to discuss over a meal. His guests included pastor Gerry, sangoma Gogo Dineo, author Nobuntu Websta, author Joshua Maponga and musician Zwai Bala.