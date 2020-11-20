Dancer aims for superstar status
Kamo Mphela makes winning musical moves with Midas touch
Kamo Mphela has easily positioned herself as the queen of hype music and her every move has been calculated.
The 20-year-old newcomer with her signature dance moves and catchy hooks has ceaselessly featured on amapiano bangers that have masses losing their minds at grooves. Simply put, Mphela is all about the vibes...
