Pic of The Day

Samas boss unfazed by snub of hitmakers

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 16 July 2020 - 09:00
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa also have a huge presence. /INSTAGRAM
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa also have a huge presence. /INSTAGRAM

Master KG, Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi - all Limpopo-born hitmakers- are the three biggest snubs from the 26th annual South African Music Awards (Samas).

Their absence from two public-voted categories already left fans furious last week and those names were still missing when SA's biggest music awards revealed a complete list of nominations last night.

House music maestro Prince Kaybee leads the pack with nine nominations that include Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Produced Album, Best Dance Album and Best Collaboration.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are in close second with eight nominations each for their ceaseless music production.

Completing the male domination are Samthing Soweto and KO who are tied third with five nominations each.

On Sunday, when Sowetan asked CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa Nhlanhla Sibisi if the Samas lacked gender and cultural diversity he danced around the question.

Samas accused of tribalism

The South African Music Awards (Samas) has broken its silence following public outcry over lack of gender and cultural diversity.
Entertainment
3 days ago

"The Sama is a proudly South African brand that has for years shone the spotlight on local talent. Our winners have come from all over the country, men and women," Sibisi said.

"The overwhelming feedback is a true reflection of the conviction that South African fans have for their favourite artists...

"We shall commit to this task without compromising the integrity and relevance of the Sama. Ours is to create systems that give everybody a fair chance.

"We undertake to constantly engage the industry to transform and address issues of gender parity."

Lady Zamar is the most nominated female artist this year with four nods.

The Female Artist of the Year nominations are Ami Faku, Riana Nel, Lady Zamar, Manu Grace and Spha Mdlalose.

This year marks the return of Best Kwaito Album that nods Vigro Deep, DJ Tira, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and MFR Souls. The hotly contested Best Hip Hop Album category will see YoungstaCPT, Yanga Chief, DJ Sliqe, KO and Big Zulu duke it out.

Newcomer of the Year has Sbu Noah, Ami Faku, Spha Mdlalose, Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble and Viwe Mkizwana.

"This year's calibre of nominees continues on the proud tradition of the Sama to identify talent that may otherwise go unnoticed," Sibisi said.

Queen of Limpopo dance music Makhadzi has come a long way from the streets

Queen of Limpopo dance music Makhadzi is no newbie - don't get it twisted.
Pic of The Day
2 weeks ago

Kaybee, Zinhle lead race for Sama gongs

Prince Kaybee, KO and DJ Zinhle lead the race for the first pack of nominations announced for the 26th annual SA Music Awards (Samas).
Entertainment
5 days ago

Samas to be virtual affair at a new home

The 26th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) will officially take place next month over five days.
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X