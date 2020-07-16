Samas boss unfazed by snub of hitmakers

Master KG, Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi - all Limpopo-born hitmakers- are the three biggest snubs from the 26th annual South African Music Awards (Samas).

Their absence from two public-voted categories already left fans furious last week and those names were still missing when SA's biggest music awards revealed a complete list of nominations last night.

House music maestro Prince Kaybee leads the pack with nine nominations that include Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Produced Album, Best Dance Album and Best Collaboration.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are in close second with eight nominations each for their ceaseless music production.

Completing the male domination are Samthing Soweto and KO who are tied third with five nominations each.

On Sunday, when Sowetan asked CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa Nhlanhla Sibisi if the Samas lacked gender and cultural diversity he danced around the question.