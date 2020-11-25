Recognition 'about musical achievements'
Master KG brushes off mockers over style award
Master KG remains unfazed following backlash over him receiving the coveted Most Stylish SA Icon trophy at the SA Style Awards on Sunday.
Many fashion lovers have questioned the credibility of the awards that commemorated 24 years after nodding the Jerusalema hit-maker with an award seen as the most prestigious when it comes to style in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.