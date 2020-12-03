Prince Lethukuthula Zulu murder accused tells court of threesome sex

One of the women accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu has told the court that on the night in question, she and a friend performed sexual acts with the deceased in his bedroom.

Tshegofatso Vivian Moremane, Margeret Koaile, 42 , Portia Mmola, 28, Gontshe Tlholoe, 30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, were arrested on November 20 in connection with death of Zulu, who is King Goodwill Zwelithini’s son.

Zulu's body was discovered by security guards on November 6 2020 at his home in Randburg. It is alleged that he was drugged and his belongings stolen.

In her bail affidavit in the Randburg magistrate’s court, Moremane told the court that she and her co-accused met Zulu and his friend at a News Café along Malibongwe Drive in Randburg.

Moremane said she was drinking with accused two, Koaile, accused three, Mmola, and accused four, Tlholoe.

She said Zulu and his friend sent a waiter with beers to their table. Mmola allegedly later approached Zulu and his friend to thank them for the beer. He in turn invited them to join his table.

When they sat where Zulu and his friend were, Zulu allegedly asked what was the occasion and Moremane informed them that she was celebrating her birthday.

“The deceased told me that he was interested in me. When the time to pay the bill came, there was not enough money. The deceased’s friend left to collect the money with accused three,” Moremane said.

Mmola left with Zulu’s friend and came back to settle the bill. Moremane told the court that Zulu asked her where they would finish the celebration and she suggested that they go to his place.

They then drove to Zulu’s place.

“Me and the deceased disappeared to the bedroom to have sex. The deceased kept going to the toilet several times. At one point he had some white stuff on his nose which I notified him about, he told me to relax. I suspected he was sniffing some drugs. But I did not see him doing it.

“When I was with the deceased in the bedroom I realised that he was asthmatic. Accused four [Tlholoe] later joined us in the bedroom. Oral sex act occurred in the bedroom,” Moremane said.

Moremane, who is a prostitute, intends pleading not guilty.