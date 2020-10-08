Local couturier teams up with Avon
Tlale unveils his Exotic Summer Collection
David Tlale is taking the first step in making his eponymous fashion label an affordable luxury brand.
The leading local couturier will on Saturday unveil his affordable and accessible Exotic Summer Collection in collaboration with cosmetics giant Avon in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg...
