Good Life

David Tlale always open to God's design for his life

By Nombuso Kumalo - 14 September 2020 - 10:39

Renowned fashion designer and devoted child of God David Tlale opens up about how his foundation in Christ has cemented his faith and brand.

David Tlale’s elegant designs have walked the world’s most noted runways, making him one of Africa’s most distinguished fashion designers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X