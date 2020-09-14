David Tlale always open to God's design for his life
Renowned fashion designer and devoted child of God David Tlale opens up about how his foundation in Christ has cemented his faith and brand.
David Tlale’s elegant designs have walked the world’s most noted runways, making him one of Africa’s most distinguished fashion designers...
