South African artists play role in Beyoncé's latest project

Connie Chiume takes centre stage in David Tlale bridal couture in superstar Beyoncé's latest project.

The veteran actor, who starred in Black Panther, is a regal queen in the jungle sporting the dramatic number in the trailer for Beyoncé's upcoming visual album Black is King.

Local stars including Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola, Nyaniso Dzedze and Moonchild also made a cameo appearance in the one-minute teaser that debuted at the weekend.

While the Beyhive is dying for details on the SA stars' involvement in the project, Sowetan learnt that they have received strict instructions from Beyoncé's camp to zip it and not ring the alarm.

Two stars who appear in the project said yesterday that they have been gagged from speaking on their involvement until the official release on July 31.

Sowetan has reliably learnt that some of the stars filmed for the secret project late last year in different locations in SA, including Cape Town.

"As far as I know, Beyoncé shot her part back in the US. We received word from the publicist working on the project not to speak to the media," said one of the stars.

However, according to another insider who works in the local fashion industry, the project has been in the works since Beyoncé performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert held in SA in December 2018.