David Tlale’s virtual runway showcase is a call-to-action

Renowned South African designer David Tlale together with with Avon Justine and Bochendal have launched a new fashion collection that is sustainability driven and Covid-19 compliant.

The pre-recorded virtual fashion show, which was created before the start of the National Lockdown, serves to bring awareness to business sustainability and encourage South Africans to comply with the National Lockdown regulations.

The fashion showcase is part of the brand’s bold move to launch an entirely digital agenda which will also comprise of fashion presentations and brand collaborations. This will be explore new ways of craftsmanship and creativity.

The collection titled “Classica Icons” is inspired by David’s design ethos which has shaped the brand's bold, luxury appeal.

Missed the show? Watch below: