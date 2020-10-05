Manu chose to be WorldStar ahead of advertising world
SA-born Congolese rapper and singer Manu WorldStar quit his full-time job in advertising to pursue his passion – music.
It has all paid off for the 25-year-old musician, real name Emmanuel Mutendji...
