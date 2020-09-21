Brandon killed Idols live show with Robyn classic
Idols SA staged their first live performance on Sunday night and for the first time in the history of the show, there was no studio audience thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The eight male singers in the top 16 sang to secure their spot in the top 10. While the wait for their fate to be decided in two weeks; Sowetan has picked the top four singers that stunned and predicts which two are in trouble:..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.