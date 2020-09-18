Elite athlete Simbine 'sprints away' from dad duties
International athlete Akani Simbine’s baby mama has accused him of bolting from his duties as father to their nine-month-old son.
Chantelle Hermans claims that the SA sprinter is a deadbeat dad that has shown little commitment and support to their baby, born in December...
