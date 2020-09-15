Idols top 16 begin performances without live audience
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Idols SA to scrap having an audience as season 6 is set to commence with live shows on Sunday.
Aside from the contestants, the live shows of the popular music TV competition will strictly feature the Idols SA bands and host Proverb...
