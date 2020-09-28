Gomora rakes in four Royalty awards

Novice daily drama Gomora continues to stun after having a clean sweep by collecting four gongs at the fourth Royalty Soapie Awards at the weekend.

The pre-recorded ceremony aired on Saturday night on SABC1 was a star-studded affair and was hosted by media personality Lerato Kganyago and comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane.

Gomora’s lovable onscreen mother-son duo Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa) and Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy) took awards home.

Buthelezi was named outstanding newcomer, beating co-star Siphesihle Ndaba, Thembinkosi Mthembu (The River), Richard September (Suidooster) and Cantona James (Arendsvlei).

This is the breakout role for the Tembisa-born actor, who studied drama and performance at the Market Theatre Laboratory.

“This award for me means that I’m noticed and acknowledged. It means that the work that I do is not taken for granted. I’m excited, honoured and happy,” Buthelezi said.

“A year ago I never thought that I’d be where I am. I remember sitting around in a rehearsal room and not knowing what the heck I was going to do with my life next year.

“With God’s timing Gomora happened and then this award came proving that when God says yes to your prayers nobody can say no.”