Music icon Makhabane launches competition
Search for talented gospel singers
Gospel icon Sipho Makhabane is on a mission to find the next big Mpumalanga music star with the Mpumalanga Can Sing competition.
The winner of the talent search contest will take home a R50,000 cash prize and a recording deal with Big Fish Music...
