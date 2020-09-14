Matevhu Mbulaheni grateful for Idols experience after shock exit

When one door closes, another one opens is the tune aspirant songbird Matevhu Mbulaheni is singing after coming short of making Idols SA’s coveted top 16.



The 24-year-old singer from Thohoyandou in Venda was the one to watch after earning a golden ticket during her audition in Pretoria...