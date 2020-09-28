Girls show mettle in Idols SA race
Sunday night saw Idol SA’s female contestants fight to secure their spot in the top 10 that will be revealed this Sunday. In comparison to the male hopefuls a week ago, the women gave the men a run for their money. The competition was so tight that it made it hard this week to pick the top four and bottom two.
Top Four..
